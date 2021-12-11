Washburn volleyball heads to National Championship

TAMPA, Fla. (WIBW) - Washburn volleyball is just one win away from a national championship.

The No. 6 Ichabods took down No. 13 Western Washington in four sets in Friday’s semifinal match: 25-23, 25-21, 27-29, 25-11.

Chris Herron’s squad will play in the title game at 4:00 p.m. tomorrow. They’ll take on the winner of tonight’s match between No. 9 Tampa (1-seed) and Gannon (5-seed).

You can view the NCAA DII Volleyball Tournament bracket here.

