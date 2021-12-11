Washburn volleyball falls in National Championship, 3-0 to Tampa

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn volleyball finished a historic 2021 season Saturday just shy of a National Championship.

Top-seeded Tampa swept the Ichabods in the title match: 25-21, 26-24, 25-21.

“I’m disappointed for our players,” Washburn head coach Chris Herron said. “I’m certainly happy we’re here, but disappointed that we didn’t play our best. Tampa had a lot to do with that.”

Katie McKiel led the Spartans with 16 kills, followed by Taylor Fosler (.615). Melissa Elias had a game-high 38 assists.

“All the credit in the world to them,” Washburn head coach Chris Herron said. “That’s a really good team.”

For the Ichabods, Genna Berg hit a team-high 15 kills, and Kelsey Gordon added 12. Allison Sadler had 37 assists.

The match marked the first-ever championship game appearance for the ‘Bods. Washburn finished the season 31-6.

FINAL | It was a fight to the end, but this incredible season comes to a close.



Thank you to all of our amazing fans for their support. 💙 #GoBods pic.twitter.com/XgAFDEhepJ — Washburn Volleyball (@IchabodVB) December 11, 2021

