Washburn volleyball falls in National Championship, 3-0 to Tampa

Washburn volleyball falls in National Championship, 3-0 to Tampa(NCAA)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn volleyball finished a historic 2021 season Saturday just shy of a National Championship.

Top-seeded Tampa swept the Ichabods in the title match: 25-21, 26-24, 25-21.

“I’m disappointed for our players,” Washburn head coach Chris Herron said. “I’m certainly happy we’re here, but disappointed that we didn’t play our best. Tampa had a lot to do with that.”

Katie McKiel led the Spartans with 16 kills, followed by Taylor Fosler (.615). Melissa Elias had a game-high 38 assists.

“All the credit in the world to them,” Washburn head coach Chris Herron said. “That’s a really good team.”

For the Ichabods, Genna Berg hit a team-high 15 kills, and Kelsey Gordon added 12. Allison Sadler had 37 assists.

The match marked the first-ever championship game appearance for the ‘Bods. Washburn finished the season 31-6.

