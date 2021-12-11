Advertisement

Topekans can do two things at once, pay for gas and help HHHS

By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Haag Oil is raising some money for Helping Hands Humane Society with a “puppy pump.”

The newly opened Max’s Amoco, located at 1301 SW Gage Blvd, is having pumps 7 and 8 become its puppy pumps.

2 cents of every gallon purchased on those pumps will go back to Helping Hands Humane Society.

“Filling your vehicle with gas is a regular expense we all have in our budget. We are delighted that now our community members have the option to support a cause they love while going about their normal week. We can’t thank Haag Oil enough for coming to us with this idea and making it a reality!” said Grace Clinton, HHHS’s Director of Business Development and Special Events.

Abby Saia was at the Puppy Pump because she needed gas, but also wanted to spread some love to animals at the shelter.

“Well, I love animals, I always have,” said Saia. “I have a St. Bernard right now, so he’s really cool, love him, and if I could adopt them all I would, if I could help them all I would, but I can’t so, I would love to do as much as I can.”

The Max’s Amoco had its grand opening back in August.

Max’s Amoco hosts ribbon cutting for official grand opening

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Greg Hallgrimson, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court on a single count of violating the...
Former Missouri police chief breaks silence after sentenced for beating man who attempted to drown baby
FILE - Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School
12-year-old arrested after threats of possible school shooting in Manhattan made on “suspicious thread”
Two people were killed and three others were injured in a head-on crash late Wednesday in...
Two killed, three injured in head-on crash in Atchison County
Shawnee County is at an overall score of 18 on the latest COVID-19 Community Indicator Report.
High community spread of COVID-19 reported in Shawnee Co.
Autumn Johnson, 21, of Wasilla, Alaska, was killed Sunday while attempting to cross I-70 in...
K-State student killed crossing I-70 remembered as a hero

Latest News

FILE
After lawyer fails to report indefinite suspension of Missouri license, Kansas Court suspends him for 1 year
A memorial service for Senator Dole will take place at the statehouse Saturday afternoon
Memorial service for Sen. Dole set for Saturday Afternoon
SPARK approves pay raises to recruit and retain health care, corrections workers
SPARK approves pay raises to recruit and retain health care, corrections workers
A memorial service for Senator Dole will take place at the statehouse Saturday afternoon
A memorial service for Senator Dole will take place at the statehouse Saturday afternoon
FILE
Dole remembered on House Floor as war hero, personification of service