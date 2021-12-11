Topekans can do two things at once, pay for gas and help HHHS

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Haag Oil is raising some money for Helping Hands Humane Society with a “puppy pump.”

The newly opened Max’s Amoco, located at 1301 SW Gage Blvd, is having pumps 7 and 8 become its puppy pumps.

2 cents of every gallon purchased on those pumps will go back to Helping Hands Humane Society.

“Filling your vehicle with gas is a regular expense we all have in our budget. We are delighted that now our community members have the option to support a cause they love while going about their normal week. We can’t thank Haag Oil enough for coming to us with this idea and making it a reality!” said Grace Clinton, HHHS’s Director of Business Development and Special Events.

Abby Saia was at the Puppy Pump because she needed gas, but also wanted to spread some love to animals at the shelter.

“Well, I love animals, I always have,” said Saia. “I have a St. Bernard right now, so he’s really cool, love him, and if I could adopt them all I would, if I could help them all I would, but I can’t so, I would love to do as much as I can.”

The Max’s Amoco had its grand opening back in August.

