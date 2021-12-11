Advertisement

Shawnee Co. legislative delegation hears from community groups

A delegation representing Shawnee Co. in the Kansas statehouse hears from Washburn University...
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State legislators representing Shawnee Co. heard from several area groups Friday.

Community organizations and agencies gave updates and made requests for the lawmakers to consider during the next legislative session.

Presenters included Washburn University President Dr. Jerry Farley, school superintendents from across the county, Valeo and the new owners of the former Red Carpet Inn.

Representative Ken Corbet, the chair of the delegation said it’s important to connect with constituents.

“Our constituents are the ones funding this state so they should have some say on how the money’s spent and where it’s going,” he said.

The legislature convenes January 10th.

