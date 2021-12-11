Saturday night forecast: Near freezing as we warm to record warmth later in the week

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Waking up this morning many of us were instantly taken back by the devastation to our east. As those states work to recover from the latest tornado outbreak, our weather gradually warms through Wednesday before winter arrives in full force.

Tonight: Clear. Lows just below freezing in the upper 20s and low 30s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds S 15-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Monday: Warm and breezy. Mostly sunny. Highs near 60º. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.

The cool down doesn’t last long as has been the pattern so far this December. Breezy south winds tomorrow will aid in lifting our high temperatures into the mid ot upper 50s Sunday afternoon. Relative humidity values will also be in the 20%-30% range and therefore we will be in near critical if not critical fire weather conditions, especially Sunday afternoon.

Southerly winds continue to usher in our warm up and believe it or not, our humidity level too. Monday will be warm with highs near 60º in the afternoon and lows Monday night staying in the 40s. It just gets warmer from there with temperatures near daily record highs on both Tuesday and Wednesday with highs near 70 on Tuesday and closer to 75 on Wednesday.

Wednesday will be an interesting day. Right now, winds could gust between 40-50 mph (not a typo) from the south on Wednesday afternoon. A wind advisory at the least will likely be issued if that scenario holds together. Later in the afternoon/evening, we are tracking a strong cold front to blow through Wednesday. Earlier models showed that we could see rain and even a few thunderstorms from this front, but the latest trends continue to push the rain and storms to our east. Have decided to keep a low chance for rain on Wednesday night and will update as needed.

Warming all the way to possible record highs on Tuesday and Wednesday (WIBW)

Taking Action:

1. Breezy winds and dry air/ground Sunday afternoon will spell out near critical fire weather conditions in Northeast and North-Central Kansas.

2. Likely going to see some more daily record highs broken on Tuesday and Wednesday afternoons. The daily record in Topeka for both days is 70 degrees.

