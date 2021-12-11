Advertisement

Saturday forecast: Cooler and drier under sunny skies

There is an increased fire risk for this afternoon through Sunday
Strongest winds yesterday
Strongest winds yesterday(WIBW)
By Thomas Schmidt
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 6:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some areas felt a few sprinkles with yesterdays front, but it barely wet the pavement. Today will be much cooler than yesterday with highs today only expected to be in the upper 40s. This really isn’t that bad for December, but it’s a huge change from our recent warm weather!

Today: Sunny. Highs near 50º. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds S 15-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Warming continues this weekend through the start of next week. High pressure strengthens and moves over the southeastern United States providing Northeast Kansas with breezy south winds Sunday through Wednesday. The strong winds will create potentially hazardous fire conditions today and Sunday, but some gulf moisture moves into the area to start next week and should dampen the fire risk by Monday.

Next week may feel more like early spring as temperatures rise to the 70s on both Tuesday and Wednesday as well as dewpoints rising to the 40-50 degree range. The daily record high temperatures in Topeka for Tuesday and Wednesday are both 70 degrees. We could break both of those.

The added moisture means that we may actually see some rain and possibly a thunderstorm or two by midweek next week as a strong cold front pushes through once again. Early indications show that some storms may be on the stronger side, especially in eastern Kansas, but we’ll need to keep watching.

Slowly warming to record highs
Slowly warming to record highs(WIBW)

Taking Action:

1. With the strong winds and winds shifting through the day, the fire danger threat is elevated.

2. If you’re going to be on the roads tonight, use caution if precipitation does make its way into your area. While amounts will be low (less than 0.10″ of precipitation with a dusting of snow), impacts will still exist in the form of wet or even slick roads.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autumn Johnson, 21, of Wasilla, Alaska, was killed Sunday while attempting to cross I-70 in...
K-State student killed crossing I-70 remembered as a hero
FILE - Greg Hallgrimson, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court on a single count of violating the...
Former Missouri police chief breaks silence after sentenced for beating man who attempted to drown baby
The FBI is attempting to identify the woman in the photo in connection with a robbery on Nov....
Lee’s Summit woman indicted for robbing Lawrence, Leawood banks
FILE
High Court indefinitely suspends Kansas lawyer following professional misconduct
Topeka Fire Department crews extinguished a blaze around 5 a.m. Friday at 1311 N.W. Van Buren.
Crews extinguish fire early Friday at North Topeka house

Latest News

Light snow and wind chill in the 20s tonight
Light snow and wind chill in the 20s tonight
Light precipitation can't be ruled out tonight behind the front, most spots will remain dry
Wide range in highs today
Light precipitation can't be ruled out tonight behind the front, most spots will remain dry
Friday afternoon forecast update: Cold Front moving through now
Turning colder Friday night with light snow possible
Turning colder Friday with a snow chance north