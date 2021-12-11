Saturday forecast: Cooler and drier under sunny skies

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Some areas felt a few sprinkles with yesterdays front, but it barely wet the pavement. Today will be much cooler than yesterday with highs today only expected to be in the upper 40s. This really isn’t that bad for December, but it’s a huge change from our recent warm weather!

Today: Sunny. Highs near 50º. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Clear. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds S 15-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Warming continues this weekend through the start of next week. High pressure strengthens and moves over the southeastern United States providing Northeast Kansas with breezy south winds Sunday through Wednesday. The strong winds will create potentially hazardous fire conditions today and Sunday, but some gulf moisture moves into the area to start next week and should dampen the fire risk by Monday.

Next week may feel more like early spring as temperatures rise to the 70s on both Tuesday and Wednesday as well as dewpoints rising to the 40-50 degree range. The daily record high temperatures in Topeka for Tuesday and Wednesday are both 70 degrees. We could break both of those.

The added moisture means that we may actually see some rain and possibly a thunderstorm or two by midweek next week as a strong cold front pushes through once again. Early indications show that some storms may be on the stronger side, especially in eastern Kansas, but we’ll need to keep watching.

Slowly warming to record highs (WIBW)

Taking Action:

1. With the strong winds and winds shifting through the day, the fire danger threat is elevated.

2. If you’re going to be on the roads tonight, use caution if precipitation does make its way into your area. While amounts will be low (less than 0.10″ of precipitation with a dusting of snow), impacts will still exist in the form of wet or even slick roads.

