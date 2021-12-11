Advertisement

Santa visits vaccine clinic at Topeka elementary school

By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Santa was spreading Christmas cheer - and easing fears - at a Topeka elementary school.

Meadows Elementary School held a COVID vaccine clinic Friday for students. They also invited Santa to make an appearance.

Nicole Johnson, principal at Meadows Elementary, saw this as a good way to bring extra support for kids who might have been scared too get the vaccine.

“It’s just something to spread holiday cheer and make this not a scary event, but a fun event,” Johnson said. “(We’re) trying to tell kids that we are just here to support them.”

The students also got to receive some goodies for doing a good job.

Jardine Elementary will hold a vaccine clinic Saturday, Dec. 11 in the school’s Gymnasium.

