Safe Kids Kansas presents annual awards to honor outstanding contributions of Kansans

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Safe Kids Kansas presented its annual awards on Tuesday and honored outstanding contributions made by Kansans in 2021.

Safe Kids Kansas says it presented its Annual Awards on Tuesday, Dec. 7, which recognized outstanding contributions made by individuals, coalitions, organizations and businesses toward reducing unintentional injury to Kansas children.

Instead of presenting the awards in person, Safe Kids said they were done virtually through Zoom. Awards included the prestigious Dr. Dennis Cooley Award of Excellence, which was presented to Daina Zolck.

According to Safe Kids, Zolck spent the past two decades in service of the children and families of Kansas to ensure they have every opportunity to be safe and healthy. She has held various roles at both local and state levels, including Health Start Home Visitor, Safe Kids Pottawatomie Co. coalition coordinator, Child Passenger Safety Technician, Outreach Coordinator for Safe Kids Kansas, Program Coordinator for the Kansas Violent Death Reporting System and her current position as the Section Director for the Injury and Violence Prevention Program in the Bureau of Health Promotion at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

In addition, Safe Kids said Zolck works many weekends at a crisis shelter as she supports victims of domestic violence. It said she is passionate about helping others and her work reflects those values.

“Daina is a compassionate individual and she has such determination to make a difference and improve the lives and health outcomes of others. You can see this reflected in her work as she supports and leads a team of injury and violence prevention staff and collaborates with partners to effectively reach and serve those who are most in need,” said Cherie Sage, State Director for Safe Kids Kansas. “It is with great pleasure that we honor Daina Zolck with this prestigious award.”

Safe Kids said it also presented awards for Outstanding Partnership for Child Safety, Outstanding Coalition Organization, Local Coalition of the Year, and Service Recognition:

The Outstanding Partnership for Child Safety - Heartland Healthy Neighborhoods and Newell Brands

The Outstanding Coalition Organization - Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks

The Local Coalition of the Year - Safe Kids Marion Co.

Service Recognition Award - Beth Bowles, grandmother of Kannon Bowles and safety advocate

