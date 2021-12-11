Memorial service for Sen. Dole set for Saturday Afternoon

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Bob Dole had numerous towns that he kept close to his heart, and now they will have the chance to say goodbye one last time, including Topeka, and the public is invited.

His casket arrived in Salina, Kansas earlier Friday evening, and was welcomed with a small ceremony at the Salina Regional Airport.

From Salina, his casket will visit his hometown of Russell.

They’ll host a public viewing Friday night, with visitation continuing onto Saturday afternoon, an 11 a.m. service at the St. Mary’s Queen of Angels Catholic Church.

From there, the late senator makes one last stop in Topeka.

His casket will arrive at the statehouse at 4 o’clock, where an honor guard will escort it into the first-floor rotunda for a 4:30 p.m. service.

The public will be able to sit on the first floor, and also have the option to stand on the second-floor rotunda, where the service will be shown on a large screen.

The service will include remarks from Governor Kelly and former Senator Nancy Kassebaum Baker.

The departure of the casket from the statehouse is closed to the public.

We are told no main streets will be closed due to the event, but you are asked to yield to traffic as the casket arrives at the statehouse.

We reached out to the governor’s office for more logistics and we are waiting for a response.

