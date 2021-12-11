Advertisement

Legendery Mexican musician Vicente Fernández in ‘critical condition,’ son says

FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in...
FILE - Vicente Fernández performs a medley at the 20th Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 14, 2019, in Las Vegas. His son asked for prayers for Fernández, who has been in poor health for months.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Vicente Fernández Jr., son of legendary Mexican musician Vicente Fernández, said that his father is in “critical condition.”

The son denied rumors that his father had passed away.

Speaking with the media from the hospital where the 81-year-old singer is admitted in Guadalajara, the younger Fernández said that his father “is delicate,” and he asked for “a lot of prayers.”

The younger Fernández called rumors about his father passing “a total lie.”

The singer has been in poor health for months after suffering a fall this summer. He had to undergo cervical surgery.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autumn Johnson, 21, of Wasilla, Alaska, was killed Sunday while attempting to cross I-70 in...
K-State student killed crossing I-70 remembered as a hero
FILE
High Court indefinitely suspends Kansas lawyer following professional misconduct
FILE - Greg Hallgrimson, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court on a single count of violating the...
Former Missouri police chief breaks silence after sentenced for beating man who attempted to drown baby
Washburn volleyball heads to National Championship
Washburn volleyball heads to National Championship
USD 437 COVID dashboard for Dec. 10, 2021
Masks returned to three Auburn Washburn district school

Latest News

A special Customs and Border Protection unit used sensitive government databases intended to...
Watchdog: Federal anti-terror unit investigated journalists
Dean Patterson from Kentucky State Police speaks about the destruction overnight severe weather...
Kentucky hardest hit as storms leave dozens dead in 5 states
Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear talks about houses gone in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, his father's...
Kentucky gov. of tornado damage: 'We don't know where those people are'
Kansas guard Christian Braun (2) goes up for a shot against Missouri guard Javon Pickett, left,...
KU blows out Mizzou in Border Showdown rivalry renewal