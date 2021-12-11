KU blows out Mizzou in Border Showdown rivalry renewal

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - In their first regular season meeting since Mizzou left the Big 12 for the SEC in 2012, KU rolled past the Tigers at Allen Fieldhouse 102-65 in the Border Showdown.

All five Kansas starters scored in double-digits. Ochai Agbaji led all scorers with 21. Christian Braun and Columbia-native Dajuan Harris Jr. each added 13, while David McCormack put up 11.

Saturday marked the 270th edition of the rivalry match-up after a nine-year hiatus. The Jayhawks have now won eight of their last nine meetings.

The rivalry will continue for the next five YEARS. Game two will be held at Mizzou Arena next season. Three will be at Allen Fieldhouse, and four will return to Colubmia. The final two games will take place at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, MO.

KU will return to action Saturday, Dec. 18 to host Stephen F. Austin.

