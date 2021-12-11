KNI Superintendent heads to retirement, formerly retired Superintendent hired as Interim

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Neurological Institute has said goodbye to one Superintendent and hello to another who formerly retired from the organization.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services says Kansas Neurological Institute Superintendent Brent Widick retired from his position on Friday, Dec. 10, after 24 years of service to the people of Kansas.

KDADS said Widick first came to KNI in 1986 as a direct care worker. Aside from pursuing other career options that popped up along the way, including five years at the former Kansas Department of Social and Rehabilitation Services, it said Widick worked most of his professional life at the hospital in various positions.

As KNI’s program director from 2007-2013, KDADS said Widick provided direction and leadership to the 300+ staff members who provide residential and psychological care and services, as well as supported employment and community outreach to those who live there.

KDADS said Widick was named Interim Superintendent where he served from December 2013 to April 2014 when he was promoted to Superintendent after Barney Hubert retired.

“Superintendent Widick leaves us with a legacy of commitment, an exceptional level of care and influential advocacy for people with severe disabilities through sometimes unprecedented challenges,” KDADS Secretary Howard said. “I am grateful for Brent’s distinguished service to the hospital where he is trusted and respected by both his staff and the people who live at KNI and their families and guardians. We are sorry to see him leave but wish him the best in his retirement. He will be missed greatly.”

Superintendent Widick, looking back at his time at KNI said, “When I leave this week, I will have many wonderful stories and made memories and relationships that will last a lifetime. Throughout the years I’ve had the pleasure of working with some truly amazing people and feel blessed to have had KNI a part of my life for so long. KNI works together to ensure the people living here receive the quality supports and services they deserve. I will always be proud of what we accomplished together.”

Howard said she named Barney Hubert, former KNI Superintendent, as the Interim Superintendent. She said Hubert started his career at KNI in 1978 as an activities director and retired as Superintendent in 2013. He also briefly worked for SRS before he made KNI his permanent professional home for 35 years.

After he retired from KNI, KDADS said Hubert continued to work part-time as a Quality Enhancement Specialist for The Council on Quality Leadership in Supports for People with Disabilities before he retired in early 2021. In this position, it said he participated in and led accreditation reviews and held training and organizational development activities for providers who serve those with intellectual and developmental disabilities and other social service needs throughout the U.S. and occasionally in Ireland, Australia and New Zealand.

“We are pleased Barney Hubert has agreed to serve the state and KNI residents once again to help us ensure a smooth transition as we conduct a nationwide search for Superintendent Widick’s permanent replacement,” Howard said. “Barney is a valuable asset with the experience to take over the reins at the facility and ensure continued first-class care.”

Hubert’s first day back at KNI was Dec. 6, 2021.

