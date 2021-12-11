Advertisement

KCSL’s Red Stocking Breakfast returns

Families enjoy the Red Stocking Breakfast to support Kansas Children's Service League at the Pennant on Saturday, December 11, 2021.(WIBW)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 1:55 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Families chowed down Saturday to show support for Kansas Children’s Service League (KCSL) at their 28th annual Red Stocking Breakfast.

“Our goal is to help parents understand child development, to work through crises they might be having and provide support to them so they can be better parents and their kids can grow up and be happy and healthy,” KCSL’s CEO Gail Cozadd.

Celebrity servers included many members of the 13 NEWS team with 13′s Melissa Brunner and Chief Photographer Doug Brown serving as honorary co-chairs of the event.

According to Cozadd, the breakfast has a storied history of fitting in with the holiday season.

“This event actually came from a tradition over 100 years ago where the community would come and fill the red stockings on the fireplace for the kiddos we were serving at the time we wanted to continue that tradition,” she explained.

Cozadd hopes those who attend feel connected to those served.

“The holidays are always about family coming together so we provide that opportunity for families here,” she said.

“So many of the families we serve at KCSL don’t have that extended support system, they don’t have those family members that can help them and often KCSL becomes that support system for them so really it is helping their family and enjoying time with your family to help the families we serve.”

All money raised goes directly to KCSL.

