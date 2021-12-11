Kansas ranks as 3rd most vulnerable state for identity theft and fraud

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansans have been warned against unsafe internet practices as the state ranks third in the nation for most vulnerable states to identity theft and fraud.

With many businesses experiencing data breaches in 2021, the free credit-monitoring website WalletHub.com says it released its report on 2021′s States Most Vulnerable to Identity Theft & Fraud. To find where Americans are most susceptible to these crimes, it said it compared all 50 states and Washington, D.C., across data sets that range from identity-theft complaints per capita to average loss amount due to fraud.

Unfortunately for Kansans, the Sunflower State was ranked third on this list. Kansas was ranked first for identity theft, 37th for fraud and 27th for policy.

Neighboring state, Colorado, ranked second overall with a rank of 6 for identity theft, 14 for fraud and 21 for policy.

According to the study, Kansas tied for first with Rhode Island and Illinois for most identity theft complaints per capita. Meanwhile, Colorado had the third-highest average amount of money lost to online identity theft.

To avoid these types of scams, WalletHub suggested the following tips:

Emphasize email security. It is important to use strong passwords for all financial accounts, however, it is essential to focus on email accounts too. Primary email addresses will most likely serve as usernames and means of resetting passwords on other websites. WalletHub said if it is vulnerable, all other accounts will be too. As a result, it said to ensure the use of an especially secure password and set up two-step verification for the account.

Sign up for credit monitoring. Credit monitoring is a good way to keep tabs on credit reports. It provides peace of mind with alerts about important changes to files, including potential signs of identity theft. WalletHub said it offers free monitoring of TransUnion credit reports.

Leverage account alerts and update contact info. Setting up online management for financial accounts and keeping phone numbers, emails addresses and street addresses up to date will make it harder for identity thieves to scam. Establishing alerts for changes to contact information and other suspicious account activity will help serve as a safeguard said WalletHub.

Use common sense online. WalletHub said not to open emails that are not recognized. Do not download files from untrustworthy sources. Do not send account numbers and passwords through email or messenger applications and do not enter financial or personal information into websites that do not have the “https” prefix in the URL.

