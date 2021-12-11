Advertisement

Kansas ranked fourth in the nation for quickest unemployment recoveries from the pandemic

FILE
FILE(Giorgio Trovato | Unsplash)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State has been ranked fourth in the nation for having the quickest unemployment claim recoveries from the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the nation making significant strides in the fight against COVID-19, which has been reflected in the job market, WalletHub.com said new unemployment claims decreased week-over-week for the week of Nov. 29, 2021. The personal finance website’s updated rankings for States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest has Kansas at No. 4.

According to the study, Kansas has ranked fourth in the nation for states that recovered most from the previous week. The Sunflower State is ranked first for states that recovered the most since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: WalletHub

The data shows that Kansas had 43.43% fewer claims the week of Nov. 29 than it did for the same week in 2019. It had 39.03% fewer claims than the start of 2020 and 96.05% fewer claims than the same week in 2020. Lastly, it had 91.45% fewer claims since the start of the pandemic vs. the previous year.

The study also said Kansas had the smallest increase in claims for the week of Nov. 29 than it did for the same week in 2020, as well as the smallest increase in claims since the start of the pandemic vs. the previous year.

The states recovering fastest from the pandemic are as follows:

  1. Georgia
  2. Nebraska
  3. Kentucky
  4. Kansas
  5. South Carolina

States recovering the slowest from the pandemic are as follows:

  1. North Carolina
  2. New Mexico
  3. Tennessee
  4. Alaska
  5. Indiana

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autumn Johnson, 21, of Wasilla, Alaska, was killed Sunday while attempting to cross I-70 in...
K-State student killed crossing I-70 remembered as a hero
FILE
High Court indefinitely suspends Kansas lawyer following professional misconduct
FILE - Greg Hallgrimson, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court on a single count of violating the...
Former Missouri police chief breaks silence after sentenced for beating man who attempted to drown baby
The FBI is attempting to identify the woman in the photo in connection with a robbery on Nov....
Lee’s Summit woman indicted for robbing Lawrence, Leawood banks
USD 437 COVID dashboard for Dec. 10, 2021
Masks returned to three Auburn Washburn district school

Latest News

Kansans gathered Saturday morning at St. Mary Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Russell, Kan....
LIVE: Funeral of late Sen. Bob Dole
A Kentucky candle factory was leveled by a tornado in "one of the toughest nights" in state...
DCC: Severe weather, tornadoes level buildings, leave destruction in states
2021 KSU Graduate School Fall Commencement
587 graduate students crossed the stage during the Fall 2021 K-State Commencement
587 graduate students crossed the stage at K-State during 2021 Fall Commencement