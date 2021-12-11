Kansas ranked fourth in the nation for quickest unemployment recoveries from the pandemic

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Sunflower State has been ranked fourth in the nation for having the quickest unemployment claim recoveries from the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the nation making significant strides in the fight against COVID-19, which has been reflected in the job market, WalletHub.com said new unemployment claims decreased week-over-week for the week of Nov. 29, 2021. The personal finance website’s updated rankings for States Whose Unemployment Claims Are Recovering the Quickest has Kansas at No. 4.

According to the study, Kansas has ranked fourth in the nation for states that recovered most from the previous week. The Sunflower State is ranked first for states that recovered the most since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The data shows that Kansas had 43.43% fewer claims the week of Nov. 29 than it did for the same week in 2019. It had 39.03% fewer claims than the start of 2020 and 96.05% fewer claims than the same week in 2020. Lastly, it had 91.45% fewer claims since the start of the pandemic vs. the previous year.

The study also said Kansas had the smallest increase in claims for the week of Nov. 29 than it did for the same week in 2020, as well as the smallest increase in claims since the start of the pandemic vs. the previous year.

The states recovering fastest from the pandemic are as follows:

Georgia Nebraska Kentucky Kansas South Carolina

States recovering the slowest from the pandemic are as follows:

North Carolina New Mexico Tennessee Alaska Indiana

For more information or to see where other states fall, click HERE.

