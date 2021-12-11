Jackson Co., Mo., inmate dies in custody, Sheriff’s Office investigates

JACKSON CO., Mo. (WIBW) - An inmate in the custody of the Jackson Co., Mo., Sheriff’s Office died on Friday night and a cause of death is yet to be determined.

KCTV5 reports the Jackson Co., Mo., Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of an inmate at its detention center on Saturday, Dec. 11.

Sheriff Darryl Forte’ said an unresponsive man in the county’s custody was taken to the hospital just before midnight on Friday, Dec. 10. He died later at the hospital.

Forte’ said the medical examiner has yet to determine a cause of death for the inmate.

The Sheriff’s Office has not released the name of the inmate.

