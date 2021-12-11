Jackson Co., Mo., to decide on new mask mandate amid rising COVID-19 cases in the region

JACKSON CO., Mo. (WIBW) - A mask mandate for the Missouri county which houses Kansas City is once again on the table for County Commissioners as COVID-19 cases in the region rise.

KCTV5 reports the Jackson Co. Board of Commissioners will again debate a countywide mask mandate on Monday morning, Dec. 13.

Recently, the Board of Commissioners put an end to the mask requirement, but the recent spike in COVID-19 cases has brought the proposal back to the table.

If approved, the order would last at least 30 days, into 2022.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said he would “take action” if a new mask mandate was approved by the Board.

“Jackson County plans to vote on an illegal mask mandate Monday, so we sent them a letter this afternoon,” Schmitt said. “It is my duty to interpret and enforce the law and I won’t back down.”

This past week, Schmitt said he issued letters to local public health agencies and school districts to demand they stop enforcement of mask mandates.

Schmitt cited the Robinson v. Missouri Dept. of Health and Senior Services decision in the Cole Co. Circuit Court, which states any mask mandates, quarantine orders or other public health orders are null and void.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt sends a letter to the Jackson Co. Board of Commissioners to warn of legal action should they vote to reinstate masks at its upcoming meeting on Dec. 13, 2021. (Attorney General Eric Schmitt)

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.