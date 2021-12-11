Advertisement

Good Kid Joshua is one of the featured dancers in “The Nutcracker”

Geography and Math are Joshua Horn's other passions at school
Geography and Math are Joshua Horn's other passions at school
By Ralph Hipp
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 3:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA (WIBW) -- A Good Kid who’s a very good dancer is on stage this weekend as Ballet Midwest’s “Nutcracker” returns live on stage at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. Joshua Horn is a 13-year old in class at Most Pure Heart of Mary in Topeka... he’s a longtime member of Barbara’s Conservatory of Dance as a junior member in Ballet Midwest. He’s dancing in the parts of a Chinese performer, and as Fritz, in the TPAC production.

Dance isn’t Josh’s only thing; he’s also developing his chops for acting as a part of NOTO’s improvisation classes. He sings in Schola Cantorum at school, and on Sundays and Holy Days at Mass each week. Joshua really likes competing in the Geography Bee and is good at it! He’s taken first place honors in his most recent competition. In the Sum Day Math Competition, which he also loves and excels at, he’s scoring the Top Ten. We’re glad to honor Most Pure Heart of Mary’s Joshua Horn!

