Advertisement

Funeral services set for teen killed in Riley Co. double-fatal accident

FILE - Gaysha Alfred, 14, and Kenni Cantu, 14, were killed Sunday in a crash in Riley County.
FILE - Gaysha Alfred, 14, and Kenni Cantu, 14, were killed Sunday in a crash in Riley County.(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A funeral service for one teen killed in a double-fatal accident in Riley County has been set while services for the other are pending.

While obituary information is pending, Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home says a Mass of Christian Burial has been set for Kenni Cantu at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17. The service will be held at Seven Dolors Catholic Church on Juliette and Pierre Streets in Manhattan.

Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory says a Celebration of Life for Gaysha Haze Alfred has not yet been set. However, information for her services, as well as her obituary, will be released on its website.

To send condolences to the family of Kenni Cantu, click HERE.

To send condolences to the family of Gaysha Haze Alfred, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autumn Johnson, 21, of Wasilla, Alaska, was killed Sunday while attempting to cross I-70 in...
K-State student killed crossing I-70 remembered as a hero
FILE
High Court indefinitely suspends Kansas lawyer following professional misconduct
FILE - Greg Hallgrimson, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court on a single count of violating the...
Former Missouri police chief breaks silence after sentenced for beating man who attempted to drown baby
Washburn volleyball heads to National Championship
Washburn volleyball heads to National Championship
USD 437 COVID dashboard for Dec. 10, 2021
Masks returned to three Auburn Washburn district school

Latest News

2021 Flint Hills Discovery Center Breakfast with Santa
FHDC Breakfast with Santa returns with sold out event
2021 Flint Hills Discovery Center Breakfast with Santa
Hundreds gather to say goodbye to Bob Dole one last time at the Kansas Statehouse
Hundreds awaited the arrival of Sen. Dole’s casket at the statehouse
Hundreds gather to say goodbye to Bob Dole one last time at the Kansas Statehouse
Hundreds gather to say goodbye to Bob Dole one last time at the Kansas Statehouse
2021 Flint Hills Discovery Center Breakfast with Santa
2021 Flint Hills Discovery Center Breakfast with Santa