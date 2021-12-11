Funeral services set for teen killed in Riley Co. double-fatal accident

RILEY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A funeral service for one teen killed in a double-fatal accident in Riley County has been set while services for the other are pending.

While obituary information is pending, Yorgensen-Meloan-Londeen Funeral Home says a Mass of Christian Burial has been set for Kenni Cantu at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 17. The service will be held at Seven Dolors Catholic Church on Juliette and Pierre Streets in Manhattan.

Rumsey-Yost Funeral Home & Crematory says a Celebration of Life for Gaysha Haze Alfred has not yet been set. However, information for her services, as well as her obituary, will be released on its website.

