Advertisement

Full of faith: Family shares memories of mother, wife fatally stabbed in southeast Wichita

Rosane Machado
Rosane Machado
By Anna Auld
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 6:22 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A family is mourning the loss of their mother after she was killed last Saturday in a random stabbing incident.

Wichita police arrested Goldy Metcalf for the death of Rosane Machado. They said he also stabbed and injured her husband, all after stealing a car, crashing it into a church and breaking into the couple’s home.

Israel Machado remembers his mom as a woman full of faith.

“She’s the most perfect mother to someone could have, I can testify to that.”

Machado said he was in Brazil visiting his brother when he started to receive phone calls about a situation in his parents’ neighborhood.

“Now, I know why they didn’t reply,” Machado recalls.

He said his mother loved life and her family.

“She will be remembered as someone who loved the Lord and always gave herself for the better of others.”

Machado said he wants to thank everyone who has reached out and said they are now turning to their faith during this difficult time, just as their mom did.

“If we trust him, all the answers will come.”

There will be a service for Rosane Machado on Friday, December 17. A page has been set up to help the family with travel costs, the Celebration of Life ceremony, hospital bills for Machado’s husband, and cleaning costs of the couple’s home: https://bit.ly/3lU7W6Q

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autumn Johnson, 21, of Wasilla, Alaska, was killed Sunday while attempting to cross I-70 in...
K-State student killed crossing I-70 remembered as a hero
FILE
High Court indefinitely suspends Kansas lawyer following professional misconduct
FILE - Greg Hallgrimson, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court on a single count of violating the...
Former Missouri police chief breaks silence after sentenced for beating man who attempted to drown baby
The FBI is attempting to identify the woman in the photo in connection with a robbery on Nov....
Lee’s Summit woman indicted for robbing Lawrence, Leawood banks
USD 437 COVID dashboard for Dec. 10, 2021
Masks returned to three Auburn Washburn district school

Latest News

FILE
Safe Kids Kansas presents annual awards to honor outstanding contributions of Kansans
Families enjoy the Red Stocking Breakfast to support Kansas Children's Service League at the...
KCSL’s Red Stocking Breakfast returns
FILE - (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
KNI Superintendent heads to retirement, formerly retired Superintendent hired as Interim
Profane Political Flag
Town drops charges against man who displayed profane flag
FILE
Pilot walks away from crash of ultralight plane in Kansas