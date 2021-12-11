Evergy Plaza hosts special double feature watch party

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The public was invited to come bundle up to watch the Washburn volleyball team compete in the National semi-finals and follow it up with a John Hughes Christmas classic.

Evergy Plaza brought out a Christmas classic for their last entry this year in their ‘Friday Flicks’ series.

Anyna Miranda says Evergy Plaza is the perfect location for a family Christmas movie night.

“It has a beautiful view and the screen is big”

Just before the opening credits rolled on Home Alone, the crowd got together to cheer on the Washburn volleyball team.

“Its so wonderful to just see how volleyball has been bringing this whole city together.”

The Ichabods quest for a national title is a holiday treat.

“There is a chemistry there that is just almost palpable, you can feel it, you can feel it between the coach and the players and the team and how they play and support each other its just wonderful to see.”

Among the crowd was an Ichabods mom, cheering on her daughter with the rest of her family.

“I’m very excited i’m happy for the girls, they are so hyped and of course i’m getting reports from her and this is an exciting time and i’m very proud of her they have worked very hard.”

The team smashed home a victory in their semifinal earning their shot in the national championship match.

“They’ll never forget this, this will be something they take with them for the rest of their lives.”

