After lawyer fails to report indefinite suspension of Missouri license, Kansas Court suspends him for 1 year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - After a lawyer practicing in Kansas failed to report the indefinite suspension of his license to practice in Missouri, the Kansas Supreme Court suspended his license to practice in the Sunflower State for a year.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in Case No. 123,993, In the Matter of Corey Michael Swischer, an original proceeding in attorney discipline, it has suspended his license to practice law in Kansas for one year, effective Dec. 10.

The Disciplinary Administrator and Swischer filed a summary submission agreement where he specified he violated several Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct, including the following:

KRPC 1.1 (competence)

KRPC 1.3 (diligence)

KRPC 3.3 (candor toward the tribunal)

KRPC 8.3(a) (reporting professional misconduct)

The Court said the violations stem from Swischer’s failure to report to the Disciplinary Administrator’s Office an indefinite suspension of his license to practice law in Missouri, which was imposed by the Missouri Supreme Court in September 2019.

The Court said it held that a one-year suspension of the Kansas license was appropriate, however, it further held that before Swischer could reinstate his license, he will be required to prove that his Missouri law license has been reinstated.

