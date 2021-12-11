Advertisement

587 graduate students crossed the stage during the Fall 2021 K-State Commencement

By Becky Goff
Published: Dec. 11, 2021 at 2:56 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Five hundred and eighty-seven graduate students crossed the stage for K-State’s fall 2021 graduate school graduation ceremony.

Students earning doctorates and masters degrees in all programs across the K-State Manhattan campus were celebrated…

K-State president Richard Myers and Provost Charles Tabor presented an honorary doctorate of philosphy degree to Herman Mongrain Lookout, a member of the Osage nation, and inventor of the official Osage orthography, an alphabet and language database.

Mongrain presented the Commencement address, speaking to the class in Osage, before the class was presented with their diplomas.

“We hope you will continue to proudly support K-State and thank you for all you will do for future generations of Wildcats, who will follow in your footsteps. Congratulations and go ‘Cats!” K-State Alumni Association President and CEO, Amy Button Renz says.

If you are not able to attend KSU graduations in person, you can find links to watch the ceremonies here.

The 2021 Fall K-State Commencement program can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autumn Johnson, 21, of Wasilla, Alaska, was killed Sunday while attempting to cross I-70 in...
K-State student killed crossing I-70 remembered as a hero
FILE - Greg Hallgrimson, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court on a single count of violating the...
Former Missouri police chief breaks silence after sentenced for beating man who attempted to drown baby
The FBI is attempting to identify the woman in the photo in connection with a robbery on Nov....
Lee’s Summit woman indicted for robbing Lawrence, Leawood banks
Topeka Fire Department crews extinguished a blaze around 5 a.m. Friday at 1311 N.W. Van Buren.
Crews extinguish fire early Friday at North Topeka house
USD 437 COVID dashboard for Dec. 10, 2021
Masks returned to three Auburn Washburn district school

Latest News

587 graduate students crossed the stage at K-State during 2021 Fall Commencement
Child sex crimes stem from human trafficking sting
Two charged for child sex crimes following human trafficking sting
Jericoe Wolford
Man charged for two Topeka shootings that injure three victims
Evergy Plaza hosts special double feature watch party
Evergy Plaza hosts special double feature watch party