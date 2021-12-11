587 graduate students crossed the stage during the Fall 2021 K-State Commencement

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Five hundred and eighty-seven graduate students crossed the stage for K-State’s fall 2021 graduate school graduation ceremony.

Students earning doctorates and masters degrees in all programs across the K-State Manhattan campus were celebrated…

K-State president Richard Myers and Provost Charles Tabor presented an honorary doctorate of philosphy degree to Herman Mongrain Lookout, a member of the Osage nation, and inventor of the official Osage orthography, an alphabet and language database.

Mongrain presented the Commencement address, speaking to the class in Osage, before the class was presented with their diplomas.

“We hope you will continue to proudly support K-State and thank you for all you will do for future generations of Wildcats, who will follow in your footsteps. Congratulations and go ‘Cats!” K-State Alumni Association President and CEO, Amy Button Renz says.

If you are not able to attend KSU graduations in person, you can find links to watch the ceremonies here.

The 2021 Fall K-State Commencement program can be found here.

