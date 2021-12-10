Advertisement

WU leadership students present $10,000 to Topeka organizations

By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 7:13 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group of Washburn students presented checks to two Topeka organizations.

Students in the LE 300 course spent the semester working with the United Way of Greater Topeka and the Leadership Institute. They wrote and issued proposals to United Way board on how to use the $10,000 they had to give.

The students presented those checks to SENT Academy and the Capper Foundation Thursday. They say they appreciate the opportunity to lead by serving the community.

“It’s really a great opportunity for us to be able to go out in the community and learn what it’s like to give back, and really do that servant leadership we talk about,” Washburn Student Abby Trautman said.

SENT Academy received $7,500, while Capper Foundation got a check for the other $2,500.

