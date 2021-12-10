Advertisement

WATCH: Remembering Bob Dole: Soldier, Statesman, Kansan

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:24 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sen. Robert Dole represented Kansas in Congress for more than 30 years, stepping down from the Senate in 1996 when he became the Republican Presidential nominee.

Dole was injured on a battlefield in Italy during World War II. It left him without use of his right arm, and ultimately led him to law school and his career in politics.

13 NEWS honors the life and legacy of Sen. Dole through the memories of those who served alongside him and who are impacted by his legacy, and through the words of Sen. Dole himself. Watch this special report, Remembering Bob Dole: Soldier, Statesman, Kansan.

