Two injured early Friday in T-bone crash on Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured when a sport utility vehicle and semitrailer collided early Friday on Interstate 35 along the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 2:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35, about seven miles south of Emporia.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer sport utility vehicle that had been traveling on I-35 was attempting to turn through a break in the concrete barrier wall that divides north- and southbound traffic.

The Trailblazer then was T-boned by a 2020 International box truck.

Both occupants of the Trailblazer were reported to have suffered minor injuries and were transported to Newman Health in Emporia. The driver was identified as Alejandro Lopez, 75, of Emporia. The passenger was identified as Thanh Do, 76, of Emporia. Neither was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The driver of the box truck, Mohammed J. Aljboree, 41, of Wichita, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Aljboree was wearing a seat belt.

