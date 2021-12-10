Advertisement

Two injured early Friday in T-bone crash on Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County

Two people were injured early Friday when a sport utility vehicle and box truck collided on...
Two people were injured early Friday when a sport utility vehicle and box truck collided on Interstate 35 on the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County, authorities said.(AP)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 7:42 AM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured when a sport utility vehicle and semitrailer collided early Friday on Interstate 35 along the Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County, authorities said.

The collision was reported at 2:40 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35, about seven miles south of Emporia.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer sport utility vehicle that had been traveling on I-35 was attempting to turn through a break in the concrete barrier wall that divides north- and southbound traffic.

The Trailblazer then was T-boned by a 2020 International box truck.

Both occupants of the Trailblazer were reported to have suffered minor injuries and were transported to Newman Health in Emporia. The driver was identified as Alejandro Lopez, 75, of Emporia. The passenger was identified as Thanh Do, 76, of Emporia. Neither was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

The driver of the box truck, Mohammed J. Aljboree, 41, of Wichita, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Aljboree was wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Greg Hallgrimson, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court on a single count of violating the...
Former Missouri police chief breaks silence after sentenced for beating man who attempted to drown baby
FILE - Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School
12-year-old arrested after threats of possible school shooting in Manhattan made on “suspicious thread”
Two people were killed and three others were injured in a head-on crash late Wednesday in...
Two killed, three injured in head-on crash in Atchison County
Shawnee County is at an overall score of 18 on the latest COVID-19 Community Indicator Report.
High community spread of COVID-19 reported in Shawnee Co.
FILE - Topeka Zoo Lights
Families warned after Holiday Village worker at Zoo Lights tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Crews respond to early-morning blaze at North Topeka house
Topeka Fire Department crews extinguished a blaze around 5 a.m. Friday at 1311 N.W. Van Buren.
Crews extinguish fire early Friday at North Topeka house
Brenda McMurphy, 61, received a heart transplant in July after suffering heart failure.
Woman celebrates gift of life that saved her from heart failure
Brenda McMurphy, 61, needed a transplant to overcome heart failure.
Gift of life helps woman survive heart failure