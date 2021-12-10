Two charged for child sex crimes following human trafficking sting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following Shawnee Co.’s recent human trafficking sting, two men have been officially charged with child sex crimes.

On Friday, Dec. 10, Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says two suspects from a recent Human Trafficking Operation have been officially charged.

Kagay said the operation began months ago when undercover law enforcement agents began to contact individuals on the internet that were searching for underage girls.

On Nov. 23, Kagay said an operation was conducted where two suspects came to an address in Topeka with the intent of engaging in sexual acts with juvenile females. Each was taken into custody separately.

From this operation, Kagay said his office charged Thomas Gideon IV with Electronic Solicitation of a Child 14-16. His bond has been set at $350,000 and he is set to return to court at 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 20 for a scheduling conference.

Kagay also said Maxwell Lee Bergstrom was charged with Electronic Solicitation of a Child 14-16 and two counts of Violating the Offender Registration Act. His bond has been set at $350,000 and his preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on March 11.

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office was the lead agency on these investigations.

Anyone with information related to these crimes should report it to law enforcement immediately.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.