Advertisement

Tom Hanks shares the lessons he learned from Bob Dole

By KWCH Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Kan. (KWCH/CNN) - Actor Tom Hanks, NBC “Today” show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie and Gen. Mark A. Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, joined family and friends for a public ceremony paying tribute to Bob Dole Friday afternoon at the National World War II Memorial in Washington.

Dole died on Sunday at age 98. The former U.S. Senator from Kansas played a major role in the effort to build the memorial, which opened in 2004. Hanks, who was an advocate to get the memorial built, said it was Dole who willed it into existence.

“He pushed the idea. He corraled the votes. He made the phone calls. He enlisted allies, all of us in the cars, and he raised the money. He did all but mixed the concrete himself, which he may have done, had he had the use of that right arm,” said Hanks.

“This memorial stands in this rightful site because Bob Dole remembered. He remembered the nearly half a million souls, who unlike him, never came home from the second World War. He remembered the years of service the surviving Americans had invested. Yet this memorial was not built only for the generation it honors anymore than it was erected to crow their victory,” said Hanks. “Bob Dole called this a memorial to peace; so that all generations would remember that peace is achieved by shared labor, by shared sacrifice, by volunteering for the shared duty, if peace is to be won, and if we Americans are to continue our pursuit of a more perfect nation in an imperfect world.”

Elizabeth and Robin Dole also laid a wreath honoring the late Senator while a service member performed Taps.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Autumn Johnson, 21, of Wasilla, Alaska, was killed Sunday while attempting to cross I-70 in...
K-State student killed crossing I-70 remembered as a hero
FILE
High Court indefinitely suspends Kansas lawyer following professional misconduct
FILE - Greg Hallgrimson, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court on a single count of violating the...
Former Missouri police chief breaks silence after sentenced for beating man who attempted to drown baby
The FBI is attempting to identify the woman in the photo in connection with a robbery on Nov....
Lee’s Summit woman indicted for robbing Lawrence, Leawood banks
USD 437 COVID dashboard for Dec. 10, 2021
Masks returned to three Auburn Washburn district school

Latest News

FILE
Safe Kids Kansas presents annual awards to honor outstanding contributions of Kansans
Families enjoy the Red Stocking Breakfast to support Kansas Children's Service League at the...
KCSL’s Red Stocking Breakfast returns
FILE - (AP Photo/Jenny Kane)
KNI Superintendent heads to retirement, formerly retired Superintendent hired as Interim
Profane Political Flag
Town drops charges against man who displayed profane flag
FILE
Pilot walks away from crash of ultralight plane in Kansas