Stormont Vail welcomes Mills as new vice president

Adrienne Mills will join the Stormont Vail Health team as new vice president.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail has welcomed a new Vice President coming from Missouri.

Stormont Vail Health says it is proud to announce Adrienne Mills, RN, BSN, MBA, CNOR as the new Vice President, Ancillary & Services at the health network.

The health network said Mills’ role will be responsible for Medical Imaging, PT/OT/Speech, Lab Services, EVS/Linen and Nutritional Services. It said the move adds Operating Committee leadership to these areas of the organization. She will bring experience in nursing, clinical and service line operations.

Stormont Vail said Mills comes from Capital Regional Medical Center in Jefferson City, Mo., where she was the director of surgical services. Before that, Mills was the director of Cardiovascular Services at Capital Regional.

The health network said Mills earned her Bachelor of Science-Nursing degree from Central Methodist University before she earned her Master of Business Administration from William Woods University. Mills is also a Certified Nurse of the Operating Room.

Stormont Vail said Mills and her husband, Jon, come to Northeast Kansas with two children. She and her family are St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Chiefs fans. When Mills is not at work, she coaches her children’s cross country team and enjoys spending time at their lake house.

The health network said Mills will fill the position created by the retirement of David Cunningham, who dedicated 17 years to the network.

