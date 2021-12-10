SPARK approves more funding for statewide testing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SPARK approved a proposal to spend up to $27.1 million continued Covid-19 testing dollars. The State Finance Council will need to give it final approval.

It would add to the council’s approval Thursday of nearly $15 million in federal Covid relief funds.

Myron Gunsalus with KDHE said the money would help with employer testing programs and mass vaccination sites through the winter.

“We requested, offered, and agreed to test around 10% of employers staff if they so desired every couple of weeks. Those employers who already registered in the program and would like to extend that to march 31. That’s the big chunk of this request.”

The state is asking for FEMA reimbursement for those funds.

KDHE said initial allocations from 2020 ran out more quickly than expected due to the delta variant spread.

