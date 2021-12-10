Advertisement

SPARK approves more funding to recruit and retain health care, corrections workers

(Mark Lennihan | AP)
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Strengthening People and Revitalizing Kansas Committee approved a $30.3 million proposal to increase 24/7 state and Kansas Dept. of Corrections employees’ hourly rates.

The 24/7 State Employee Pay Plan was passed unanimously by the committee..

For some correctional officer positions, it would be a $1.25 increase. For registered nurses, it could go up as much as $9.30.

They say it’s a continuing issue with staff shortages and the competition with the private sector. Some members feel it’s a temporary fix to a larger problem.

Committee members argue that they are overstepping their bounds with approval. They’ll need to get approval from the legislature or get more federal funding if the raises continue past 2022.

Committee Member Greg Orman, supported improving pay for these workers but feared a slippery slope in making the decision with it being more on the state’s budget front.

Chair of the committee Lt. Governor David Toland asked if this makes coming to work for the state as a registered nurse more lucrative than without increasing the pay. Director of the Budget Adam Proffitt responded that it will help, but the state’s pay now is still under market value with traveling nurses making upwards of $48 an hour.

