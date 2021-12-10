SCHD breaks down COVID-19 booster eligibility following KDHE adoption of new recommendations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the KDHE’s adoption of updated COVID-19 booster vaccine recommendations, SCHD has broken down the difference in eligibility for each booster, but still recommends residents talk to their doctor about which vaccine is right for them.

Following the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s adoption of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated recommendations for COVID-19 booster shots, the Shawnee Co. Health Dept. says only one brand is authorized for the expanded recommendations.

SCHD said as of Dec. 10, only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for teenagers aged 16 and 17. The differences between authorizations for each vaccine are as follows:

Pfizer-BioNTech Moderna Janssen (J&J) Eligibility 16 years and older 18 years and older All recipients Time between primary series and booster At least 6 months At least 6 months At least 2 months Authorized Dosage 0.3mL (Full Dose) 0.25mL (Half Dose) 0.5mL (Full Dose)

The Health Dept. said it encourages residents to discuss options with their medical provider, as well as any questions about eligibility. However, it said a letter or prescription from a qualified medical provider or workplace is not required. Residents are encouraged to bring their CDC vaccination card as documentation of previous vaccines, however, this is also not required.

SCHD said those getting a booster can receive any of the booster types, regardless of the primary vaccine series received.

The Health Dept. said it continues to strongly encourage residents to protect themselves and their loved ones by getting a COVID-19 vaccine. It said many opportunities to get a vaccine continue to exist in the community and can be found HERE.

SCHD said it will offer vaccine boosters, as well as other vaccines, at its immunization clinic at 2115 SW 10th Ave. by appointment only. Those interested in scheduling an appointment should call 785-251-5700.

Questions about COVID-19 can be sent to CovidVaccine@snco.us.

