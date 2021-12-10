Advertisement

SCHD breaks down COVID-19 booster eligibility following KDHE adoption of new recommendations

Previously, only adults were eligible to receive booster doses.
FILE - Previously, only adults were eligible to receive booster doses.(Gerry Loew | Pima County)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:21 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Following the KDHE’s adoption of updated COVID-19 booster vaccine recommendations, SCHD has broken down the difference in eligibility for each booster, but still recommends residents talk to their doctor about which vaccine is right for them.

Following the Kansas Department of Health and Environment’s adoption of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated recommendations for COVID-19 booster shots, the Shawnee Co. Health Dept. says only one brand is authorized for the expanded recommendations.

SCHD said as of Dec. 10, only the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized and recommended for teenagers aged 16 and 17. The differences between authorizations for each vaccine are as follows:

Pfizer-BioNTechModernaJanssen (J&J)
Eligibility16 years and older18 years and olderAll recipients
Time between primary series and boosterAt least 6 monthsAt least 6 monthsAt least 2 months
Authorized Dosage0.3mL (Full Dose)0.25mL (Half Dose)0.5mL (Full Dose)

The Health Dept. said it encourages residents to discuss options with their medical provider, as well as any questions about eligibility. However, it said a letter or prescription from a qualified medical provider or workplace is not required. Residents are encouraged to bring their CDC vaccination card as documentation of previous vaccines, however, this is also not required.

SCHD said those getting a booster can receive any of the booster types, regardless of the primary vaccine series received.

The Health Dept. said it continues to strongly encourage residents to protect themselves and their loved ones by getting a COVID-19 vaccine. It said many opportunities to get a vaccine continue to exist in the community and can be found HERE.

SCHD said it will offer vaccine boosters, as well as other vaccines, at its immunization clinic at 2115 SW 10th Ave. by appointment only. Those interested in scheduling an appointment should call 785-251-5700.

Questions about COVID-19 can be sent to CovidVaccine@snco.us.

