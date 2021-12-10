Advertisement

Puppies and kittens visited with Washburn University students to provide a little relief

By Tori Whalen
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University offered students a relaxing break Thursday with puppies and kittens.

Helping Hands Humane Society brought some furry friends to campus, giving students a little relief from the stress of finals week.

Shelby Reich, volunteer coordinator for Helping Hands Humane Society, was at the event and experienced nothing but positivity.

“I have never met a person who doesn’t love to hold a kitten or need a new dog, so it is really nice to see some just positive reactions,” said Reich. “I am sure the cats and dogs are loving it.”

The event was held at the Memorial Union Underground on campus as part of the University’s Success week, a week of fun activities and events designed to help students de-stress.

