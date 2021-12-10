Postal Service, FedEx issue shipping deadlines for Christmas gifts

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - To ensure packages, cards and presents arrive on time for Christmas, here are some of the mailing deadlines USPS and FedEx have offered on their websites.

To check out the particular prices for USPS mailing and shipping, click here. FedEx has a Rate & Ship button to calculate the shipping rate.

However, the closer you get to Christmas the more expensive your package will be to ship!

United States Postal Service:

Dec. 15: USPS Retail Ground Service

Dec. 17: First-class Mail Service

Dec. 18: Priority Mail service

Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express Service

These dates exclude Hawaii and Alaska. The website indicates if packages are to be shipped to Alaska or Hawaii, the deadlines include:

Alaska:

Dec. 2: USPS Retail Ground Service

Dec. 18: Priority Mail service

Dec. 21: Priority Mail Express Service

Dec. 18: First-Class Mail Service

Hawaii:

N/A: USPS Retail Ground Service

Dec.17: Priority Mail service

Dec. 21: Priority Mail Express Service

Dec. 17: First-Class Mail Service

International deadlines vary, but the earliest date stated was Nov. 29 for locations such as Africa, Central & South America.

However, the Global Express Guaranteed Service has deadlines for countless locations ranging from Dec. 20 – 22.

U.S. Postal offices will be closed Christmas Day, Dec. 25, but USPS says Priority Mail Express mail “will be delivered Christmas Day” with an additional fee. The offices will open back up Monday, Dec. 27 after the weekend.

FedEx’s website offers multiple services with many different deadlines. Once on the website, FedEx has a button titled “See the Last Days to Ship for Dec 25″ the document lists each deadline and the earliest deadline stated was Dec. 9 for FedEx Ground Economy and FedEx Freight Economy.

The remaining FedEx deadlines are as follows:

Dec. 13:

U.S. to Canada Ground – Northbound

Dec. 14:

U.S. to Canada Ground – Southbound

Dec. 15:

FedEx Ground Contiguous US

FedEx Ground Alaska and Hawaii

FedEx Home Delivery Contiguous US

FedEx Home Delivery Alaska and Hawaii

FedEx Freight Priority

FedEx Freight Direct

U.S. to Canada Ground Domestic

Dec. 17:

U.S. to Canada - FedEx International Priority Distribution

U.S. to Canada - FedEx International Economy

Dec. 18:

U.S. to Canada - FedEx International Priority

Dec. 21:

FedEx Express Saver

FedEx 3Day Freight

U.S. to Mexico - FedEx International Economy

Dec. 22:

2Day & 2Day AM

FedEx 2Day Freight

U.S. to Mexico - FedEx International Priority

U.S. to Puerto Rico - FedEx International Economy

Dec. 23:

FedEx Express FO, PO, SO, Extra Hours

FedEx 1Day Freight

U.S. to Canada - FedEx International First

U.S. to Mexico - FedEx International First (any Non-Documents)

U.S. to Puerto Rico - FedEx International First

U.S. to Puerto Rico - FedEx International Priority Distribution

Dec. 24:

FedEx Same Day

U.S. to Canada - FedEx International Next Flight

U.S. to Mexico - FedEx International Next Flight

U.S. to Mexico - FedEx International First (Documents)

U.S. to Puerto Rico - FedEx International Next Flight

