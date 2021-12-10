Advertisement

Pilot escapes serious injury when ultra-light plane crashes near Hutchinson

By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:13 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARTRIDGE, Kan. (WIBW) - The pilot of an ultra-light plane escaped serious injury when the aircraft crash-landed late Thursday afternoon in Reno County, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 4:37 p.m. at W. Partridge Road and S. Morgan Avenue. The location was about two miles north of Partridge and 12 miles southwest of Hutchinson.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a Kolb Firefly ultra-light plane was westbound and preparing to land on Morgan Road at the time of the crash.

The pilot didn’t see power lines and the plane struck them. The plane then came to rest on the southwest corner of W. Partridge Road and S. Morgan Avenue.

The pilot, Scott M. Bontrager, 43, of Hutchinson, was transported to Hutchinson Regional Hospital for treatment of possible injuries.

The patrol said Bontrager, who was alone in the plane, was wearing his safety restraint.

