Ottawa man arrested after meth found during Osage Co. traffic stop

Scott Coulter is arrested after meth is found in his car during a traffic stop on Dec. 9, 2021.
Scott Coulter is arrested after meth is found in his car during a traffic stop on Dec. 9, 2021.(Osage Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OSAGE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - After a deputy found meth in his vehicle during a traffic stop, one Ottawa man is behind Osage Co. bars.

On Thursday, Dec. 9, the Osage Co. Sheriff’s Office said a deputy conducted a traffic stop near mile marker 119 on US Highway 75 for a traffic violation.

During the stop, the deputy said drugs were found.

The Sheriff’s Office said the driver of the vehicle, Scott A. Coulter, 39, of Ottawa, was arrested and taken to the Osage Co. Jail for possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

