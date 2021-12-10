Old Prairie Town adding Native American display

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Old Prairie Town at Ward-Meade Park wants to take you a step further back in time.

Crews began work Thursday on a wigwam, also known as a bark house. The structure will be the centerpiece of a new Native American encampment. The display will honor the Topeka area’s heritage.

Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec worked with the Citizen Band and Prairie Band Potawatomi tribes to ensure it’s as authentic as possible. They’re using wood poles, which will be lined with grass bundles, then covered with bark.

Prairie Band tribe member Mi-kes Potts is assisting with the construction.

“I’m just really grateful to be part of this project and I hope the people come out and enjoys watching, and looking, partaking, and enjoys what we made for them,” Potts said. “They think that we live in teepees and what not, and this will give them a little history up front to the eyes to see, to touch, to smell.”

The Native American village also will include a prayer circle and medicine wheel. Haskell University will assist with adding a garden.

Potts says he hopes those who visit will appreciate the old ways, and realize the beauty of simpler times.

Ward-Meade Park is located at 124 NW Fillmore St.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.