Melvern man sentenced in 2020 Marshall County homicide

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Melvern man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years in the death of an elderly man whose body was found in his burned-out home in January 2020 in the Marshall County town of Vermillion.

KMZA Radio reports Jeremy Penix II was sentenced this week in Marshall County District Court in Marysville on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Donald McLaughlin, 83.

Penix pleaded no contest in October to first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and arson in the case.

KMZA said Jefferson Goad, of Waverly, a co-defendant in the case, pleaded guilty in October to a reduced charge of second-degree murder along with charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and arson.

Sentencing for Goad is scheduled for Dec. 14.

