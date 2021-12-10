Advertisement

Melvern man sentenced in 2020 Marshall County homicide

Jeremy Penix II, of Melvern, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole...
Jeremy Penix II, of Melvern, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years in a 2020 homicide in the Marshall County town of Vermillion, according to KMZA Radio.(KMZA Radio)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 8:48 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYSVILLE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Melvern man has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for 25 years in the death of an elderly man whose body was found in his burned-out home in January 2020 in the Marshall County town of Vermillion.

KMZA Radio reports Jeremy Penix II was sentenced this week in Marshall County District Court in Marysville on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Donald McLaughlin, 83.

Penix pleaded no contest in October to first-degree murder, aggravated robbery and arson in the case.

KMZA said Jefferson Goad, of Waverly, a co-defendant in the case, pleaded guilty in October to a reduced charge of second-degree murder along with charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and arson.

Sentencing for Goad is scheduled for Dec. 14.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Greg Hallgrimson, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court on a single count of violating the...
Former Missouri police chief breaks silence after sentenced for beating man who attempted to drown baby
FILE - Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School
12-year-old arrested after threats of possible school shooting in Manhattan made on “suspicious thread”
Two people were killed and three others were injured in a head-on crash late Wednesday in...
Two killed, three injured in head-on crash in Atchison County
Shawnee County is at an overall score of 18 on the latest COVID-19 Community Indicator Report.
High community spread of COVID-19 reported in Shawnee Co.
FILE - Topeka Zoo Lights
Families warned after Holiday Village worker at Zoo Lights tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

The pilot of an ultra-light plane escaped serious injury when the aircraft crash-landed late...
Pilot escapes serious injury when ultra-light plane crashes near Hutchinson
Two people were injured early Friday when a sport utility vehicle and box truck collided on...
Two injured early Friday in T-bone crash on Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County
Crews respond to early-morning blaze at North Topeka house
Topeka Fire Department crews extinguished a blaze around 5 a.m. Friday at 1311 N.W. Van Buren.
Crews extinguish fire early Friday at North Topeka house