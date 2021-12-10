Masks returned to three Auburn Washburn district school

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A jump in COVID cases and exposures will bring back masks to three Topeka-area elementary schools.

USD 437 Auburn Washburn Superintendent Dr. Scott McWilliams informed parents of the news Friday afternoon. USD 437 policy requires masks when more than five-percent of a school’s students are impacted by positive tests or close contact.

Numbers updated Friday show Wanamaker Elementary, Farley Elementary, and Pauline South all have crossed that threshold. Starting Monday, masks will be required indoors at those schools for students, staff and visitors.

“We have seen an uptick in COVID-19 cases at the county-level as well as within Auburn Washburn this week,” Dr. McWilliams said in his note to parents.

USD 437 developed the policy at the beginning of the school year. The percentage impacted is figured through a metric accounting for positive cases, close contacts both inside and outside of school, and students in their Test to Learn program. The formula weights positive cases times two, and an out-of-school close contact as .5. The district explains the formula was developed with the thought that a positive case is more concerning than an out of school close contact.

Farley Elementary had the highest percentage, at 9.6. USD 437′s dashboard lists the school with 8 student and 1 staff case this week, and 19 in-school close contacts. Wanamaker Elementary was at 6.9 percent, with 8 student and 1 staff case this week, and 1 in-school close contact. Pauline South, at 6.4 percent, had 2 student cases and 2 in-school close contacts, but also 4 out-of-school contacts and 11 students in the Test to Learn program, all factored against a smaller enrollment.

USD 437 is off for winter break the week of Dec. 20. They’ll review case numbers before deciding the mask policy when students return from break in January.

