Man charged for two Topeka shootings that injured three victims

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man has been charged for two separate but recent Topeka shootings that injured three separate victims.

Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay says on Friday, Dec. 10, Jericoe Moses Wolford was charged for two separate shootings which involved three separate victims.

Around 2:33 a.m. on Nov. 24, Kagay said law enforcement officials were called to the area of NW Jackson and NW Grant with reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers said they found a man in the intersection suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital, and later to KU Medical Center in Kansas City, where he remains and is being treated for his injuries. It is still unknown whether he will survive at this time.

Later, around 12:46 a.m. on Dec. 5, Kagay said law enforcement officials were called to the 9000 block of SW Indian Hills with reports of two more people being shot.

Upon arrival, officers said they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds to their hand and arm.

Through the course of the investigation, Kagay said officials identified Wolford as the suspect from both incidents. He was taken into custody and charged with the following:

Attempted Murder in the First Degree;

Aggravated Battery;

Aggravated Assault;

Aggravated Assault;

Aggravated Battery;

Aggravated Battery;

Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Fellon

Criminal Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Fellon

Wolford’s bond has been set at $750,000 with a scheduling docket set for 3:30 p.m. on Dec. 16.

The Topeka Police Department and Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office are both handling the investigation of the crimes.

