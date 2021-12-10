Lee’s Summit woman indicted for robbing Lawrence, Leawood banks

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri woman has been indicted for robbing two Kansas Banks earlier this year.

According to the Kansas District of the United States Attorney’s Office, a federal grand jury has charged She’Toia Mitchell, 35, of Lee’s Summit, Mo, with two counts of bank robbery.

Officials say Mitchell is accused of robbing the Bank of American on Ohio Street in Lawrence on November, 4, 2021, and a Wells Fargo in Leawood on November 10, 2021.

According to the media release, the case is being investigated by the FBI, Lawrence Police Dept., and the Leawood Police Dept.

No other information was released.

