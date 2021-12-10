Advertisement

Lee’s Summit woman indicted for robbing Lawrence, Leawood banks

The FBI is attempting to identify the woman in the photo in connection with a robbery on Nov....
The FBI is attempting to identify the woman in the photo in connection with a robbery on Nov. 4, 2021.(Shawn Wheat | FBI)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri woman has been indicted for robbing two Kansas Banks earlier this year.

According to the Kansas District of the United States Attorney’s Office, a federal grand jury has charged She’Toia Mitchell, 35, of Lee’s Summit, Mo, with two counts of bank robbery.

Officials say Mitchell is accused of robbing the Bank of American on Ohio Street in Lawrence on November, 4, 2021, and a Wells Fargo in Leawood on November 10, 2021.

According to the media release, the case is being investigated by the FBI, Lawrence Police Dept., and the Leawood Police Dept.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Greg Hallgrimson, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court on a single count of violating the...
Former Missouri police chief breaks silence after sentenced for beating man who attempted to drown baby
FILE - Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School
12-year-old arrested after threats of possible school shooting in Manhattan made on “suspicious thread”
Two people were killed and three others were injured in a head-on crash late Wednesday in...
Two killed, three injured in head-on crash in Atchison County
Shawnee County is at an overall score of 18 on the latest COVID-19 Community Indicator Report.
High community spread of COVID-19 reported in Shawnee Co.
FILE - Topeka Zoo Lights
Families warned after Holiday Village worker at Zoo Lights tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Fire crews responded to a report of a possible blaze late Friday morning at the Bluewood East...
Fire crews respond to report of possible fire at west Topeka apartment building
Midday in Kansas
Crews investigate 'unusual odor' Friday morning at Washburn Rural High School
Mission Township firefighters were among crews that investigated a burning odor Friday morning...
Fire crews respond to report of ‘unusual odor’ at Washburn Rural High School