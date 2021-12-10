Advertisement

KHP needs public’s help in search for van in Crawford Co. hit and run

By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAWFORD CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol is looking for a van that allegedly hit a person in Crawford Co. and ran away before police could arrive.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says on Friday, Dec. 10, it needs help from the public to find a vehicle that fled the scene of an accident on Friday, Dec. 3.

KHP said the crash happened around 5:40 p.m. in the area of 1821 W. Quincy St. in Crawford Co. The vehicle allegedly hit a pedestrian and ran away.

Troopers have described the vehicle as an older van, light in color, possibly silver or blue. They said it will have damage to the passenger side from the headlamp and hood. The van was last seen driving east on W. Quincy St.

If anyone has any information about the van or driver involved in the hit and run, they should call KHP Troop H at 620-432-2100.

