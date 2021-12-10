Advertisement

Kansas recommends COVID booster shots for anyone at least 16 years old

FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at UCI Medical Center in Orange, Calif. Jessica M. is a healthcare worker who is also immunocompromised. California Gov. Gavin Newsom, along with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham have taken steps to expand the use of booster shots to quell the recent surge in COVID-19 infections.(Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
By SHAIN BERGAN
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW/KCTV) - A day after the FDA and CDC gave their final approval for people as young as 16 to receive a COVID-19 vaccine booster, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment is recommending booster shots for anyone at least 16 years old.

The department released the recommendation Friday morning, saying they are following the CDC’s own booster recommendation concerning booster shots from Pfizer-BioNTech.

“The vaccine is safe, effective and free and remains the best way to protect yourself from serious illness,” Janet Stanek, Acting Secretary said. “With the rise in COVID-19 cases across the state and the rise of the Omicron variant, we encourage all eligible Kansans to receive the COVID-19 vaccine and booster shot.”

Kansans who are at least 16 years old and have waited at least six months since their last Moderna or Pfizer shot, or received their Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago, are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

