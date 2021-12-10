Kansas High Court affirms sentence for man convicted of 2018 Dodge City motel murder

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has affirmed a 50-life sentence for a man who was convicted for the 2018 murder of a woman in a Dodge City motel.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in the matter of Appeal 123,111: State of Kansas v. Boston Cole Boswell, it unanimously affirmed a Ford County District Court’s denial of a motion by Boswell to depart from sentencing guidelines.

Sentencing guidelines currently would suggest life imprisonment with no chance of parole for 50 years for Boswell’s premeditated first-degree murder conviction.

The Court said it held that the district court did not abuse its discretion when it found Boswell’s age, lack of criminal history and mental health issues did not establish a substantial and compelling enough reason to depart to a lesser sentence.

According to the Kansas Department of Corrections, Boston Cole Boswell, 22, was sentenced for first-degree murder in July 2020. Boswell was arrested for the death of Shantel Rose Winkler, 27, at a Dodge City motel in March 2018.

