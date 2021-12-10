Advertisement

K-State student killed crossing I-70 remembered as a hero

Autumn Johnson, 21, of Wasilla, Alaska, was killed Sunday while attempting to cross I-70 in...
Autumn Johnson, 21, of Wasilla, Alaska, was killed Sunday while attempting to cross I-70 in Shawnee Co. to assist another motorist.(GoFundMe)
By Little Apple Post
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas State University student who died in an accident Sunday afternoon on Interstate 70 in Shawnee County is being remembered as a hero. Friends have established a fundraiser to assist her family.

Autumn Johnson, 21, Wasilla, Alaska, died when she left her vehicle in an effort to help the victim of an earlier crash, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Bystander killed trying to help driver involved in I-70 rollover

Published Sunday, December 5, 2021.

Crews were responding to a report of an injury crash early Friday on Interstate 70 near S.W....

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 International semi driven by John A. Moulden, 37, Knoxville, Tennessee, was westbound in the left lane on Interstate 70 and unable to move into the right lane due to a rollover accident near SW West Union Road involving a 2008 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Dakota B. Swader, 20, of Topeka that entered the center median and came to rest upside down.

Autumn Johnson, 21, Wasilla, Alaska, a student at K-State, parked her vehicle on the right shoulder of west bound Interstate 70 along with other vehicles.

Johnson exited the vehicle and ran through traffic toward the median to assist Swader, according to Shawnee County Deputy Abigail Christian. The semi struck Johnson.

EMS transported Johnson to Stormont Vail in Topeka where she died.   

American Medical Response transported Swader to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Shawnee County Deputy Abigail Christian.

Moulden was not injured.

