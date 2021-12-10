Advertisement

The iconic KFC 11 herbs and spices firelog is back

The iconic KFC firelog is available now.
The iconic KFC firelog is available now.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 1:32 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - If you’ve been waiting all year for KFC’s iconic 11 Herbs & Spices Firelog, wait no more.

You can now grab it exclusively on Walmart.com for about $16.

Besides having the aroma of KFC’s world-famous fried chicken fill your home during the holidays, you could also possibly win what the company calls a “once-in-a-lifetime KFC-themed vacation getaway.”

It will include a three-day, two-night stay for up to eight people in a 7,000 square foot, three-story luxury log cabin in Kentucky.

The company says to enter the giveaway, you must buy the log, scan the unique QR code on the packaging and then fill out your information.

The deadline to enter is New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Greg Hallgrimson, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court on a single count of violating the...
Former Missouri police chief breaks silence after sentenced for beating man who attempted to drown baby
FILE - Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School
12-year-old arrested after threats of possible school shooting in Manhattan made on “suspicious thread”
Two people were killed and three others were injured in a head-on crash late Wednesday in...
Two killed, three injured in head-on crash in Atchison County
Shawnee County is at an overall score of 18 on the latest COVID-19 Community Indicator Report.
High community spread of COVID-19 reported in Shawnee Co.
FILE - Topeka Zoo Lights
Families warned after Holiday Village worker at Zoo Lights tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

The casket of Bob Dole is carried into Washington National Cathedral ahead of Friday's service.
LIVE: Bob Dole remembered as ‘giant of our time and of all time’
To ensure packages, cards and presents arrive on time for Christmas, here are some of the...
Postal Service, FedEx issue shipping deadlines for Christmas gifts
FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot to Jessica M.,...
Kansas recommends COVID booster shots for anyone at least 16 years old
In this courtroom sketch, Ghislaine Maxwell is seated at the defense table while watching...
GRAPHIC: Accuser says Maxwell and Epstein violated her at age 16
CORRECTS TO BODY CAM OF BROOKLYN CENTER POLICE OFFICER JEFFREY SOMMERS, NOT CHAMPLIN POLICE...
GRAPHIC: In Potter trial, sergeant testifies he was holding Daunte Wright’s arm before shooting