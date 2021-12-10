High Court indefinitely suspends Kansas lawyer following professional misconduct

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Supreme Court has indefinitely suspended a lawyer in the Sunflower State after reported professional misconduct.

The Kansas Supreme Court says in Case 123,855: In the Matter of David Phillip Leon, an original proceeding in attorney discipline, it ordered the indefinite suspension for Leon.

Leon was suspended due to violations that arose from the representation of two clients in criminal cases and a client in a child custody matter.

The Court said it found that Leon’s conduct violated the Kansas Rules of Professional Conduct and the Kansas Supreme Court Rules regarding competence, diligence, attorney fees, safekeeping property, expediting litigation, cooperation with the tribunal and professional misconduct.

The Court said it rejected Leon’s request for probation and held probation was not appropriate for the seriousness of the violations and that his proposed plan of probation was not substantial or detailed and that he had failed to put the plan into effect, as required by court rules, and that probation was not in the best interests of the legal profession and Kansans.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.