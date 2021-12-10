Advertisement

Gov. Kelly declares state of disaster emergency to prepare for potential wildfires Friday

FILE
FILE(unsplash.com)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Dec. 10, 2021 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly declared a state of disaster emergency to prepare for potential wildfires as the Kansas weather changes.

The Office of the Adjutant General says Kansas Governor Laura Kelly verbally declared a State of Disaster Emergency at 9:25 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 9, due to weather that has elevated the danger of wildland fires.

The Office said fire conditions on Friday, Dec. 10, are extreme for South Central and Southwest Kansas. It said there are 26 counties in Red Flag warnings throughout the state.

“Much of Kansas is primed for wildfire due to the lack of precipitation, dried out fuels, and warm windy conditions,” said Mark Neely, State Fire Management Officer, Kansas Forest Service. “We urge Kansans to be careful outdoors and report any fire immediately.”

The National Weather Service in Wichita issued a Fire Weather Watch for extreme grassland fire danger, which is in effect all day on Friday. Winds are projected to be westerly from 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph; relative humidity could be as low as 25%.

The Office said Gov. Kelly’s declaration will allow the state to preposition firefighting assets in key areas.

“Getting ahead of any potential fires is key in containing them,’ said Kelly. “Prepositioning firefighting personnel and equipment will allow us to do that and keep Kansans safe.”

