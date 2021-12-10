Friday forecast: Wide range in highs today

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A cold front that will be pushing through this afternoon will lead to a wide range in high temperatures. Depending on the speed of the front and how much cloud cover there is will depend on temperatures. The main takeaway is most if not all of northeast KS will be above average for this time of year, it’s just that north-central KS will only be about 5° above average while areas near I-35 will be 25° above average.

The front may produce some light precipitation tonight: While most spots will likely remain dry, those that do get precipitation will mainly be in the Trace to 0.05″ category while a few isolated spots might get up to 0.10″. Any precipitation that pushes through early this evening will be a rain/snow mix with temperatures above freezing at the surface however any precipitation that falls mainly after midnight may be in the form of snow where a dusting is possible near the Nebraska border.

Normal High: 45/Normal Low: 25 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Cloudy. Highs in the upper 40s in north-central KS and around 70° near I-35. Patchy drizzle can’t be ruled out in a few spots. Winds will eventually shift to the north at some point today or this evening depending on when the cold front passes your area. Gusts around 30 mph is likely.

Tonight: Rain/snow mix before 10pm with snow after 10pm. Again this is for those areas that get light precipitation, most spots remain dry. Lows in the upper 20s-low 30s. Winds NW 10-20, gusts up to 35 mph. Wind chills in the upper teens to low 20s.

Tomorrow: Sunny. Highs near 50°. Winds W 10-15, gusts up to 20 mph

Sunday: Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds S 15-20, gusts around 25 mph.

Next week remains warm through Wednesday with highs in the 60s and even 70s. If you’re wondering, the record high in Topeka is 70° for both Tuesday and Wednesday.

A cold front Wednesday night will bring highs back down to the 50s Thursday and Friday with a rain chance Wednesday night. This does not look impressive, as of now we’re talking less than 0.10″.

Taking Action:

1. With the strong winds and winds shifting through the day, the fire danger threat is elevated.

2. If you’re going to be on the roads tonight, use caution if precipitation does make its way into your area. While amounts will be low (less than 0.10″ of precipitation with a dusting of snow), impacts will still exist in the form of wet or even slick roads.

