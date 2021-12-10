Advertisement

Former press secretary for Bob Dole looks back on working with Kansas icon

Walter Riker, left, spent more than a dozen years working as press secretary for Senator Bob Dole
Walter Riker, left, spent more than a dozen years working as press secretary for Senator Bob Dole(Walter Riker)
By Shawn Loging
Published: Dec. 9, 2021 at 10:22 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - As national leaders on Thursday were among the many paying final respects to Senator Bob Dole in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, one man in Washington, D.C. who worked closely with the Kansas icon for more than a dozen years spoke about that experience. Walter Riker spent those years working as Dole’s press secretary.

“My desk was right next to his door in the Capitol and when he opened the door, there as Bob Dole,” Riker said.

He described working for Senator Dole to being in the Big Leagues, with many long hours and tough challenges.

“I thought I knew all this stuff. No, I went to the Bob Dole school of grammar and it was tough stuff,” Riker said.

On Capitol Hill, he said Dole was a master at what he did.

“(He) never gave up on finding solutions, and 99 percent of the time, he found a solution,” Riker said “It wasn’t just caving in. That wasn’t Bob Dole’s spirit.”

Riker said Senator Dole exemplified integrity, hard work and endurance. He said Dole was also unique.

“Kansas wit, those one-liners just came out of nowhere,” he said. “That was kind of a side of Bob Dole that maybe not a lot of people saw.”

Riker said experiences like traveling to about 60 countries with Dole to meet world leaders is something he’ll never forget, but one fact was clear: the senator remembered where he was from.

“...When you grow in in the Depression and Dust Bowl out in Russell, Kansas, where during tough times, they had to move as a family into their own basement and then rent out the upstairs to oil wildcatters,” he said.

Riker said he last spoke with Dole this summer.

“He was calling to thank me of all people for everything I’ve done for him,” Riker said.

Now, he’s among many in the nation’s capital saying goodbye.

“The thing that meant the most to me after the many years was earning the trust and confidence of a tower icon like Bob Dole,” Riker said.

Services for Senator Dole continue Friday, Dec. 10, in Washington, D.C. before he returns to Kansas and his hometown of Russell.

Copyright 2021 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Greg Hallgrimson, 51, pleaded guilty in federal court on a single count of violating the...
Former Missouri police chief breaks silence after sentenced for beating man who attempted to drown baby
FILE - Dwight D. Eisenhower Middle School
12-year-old arrested after threats of possible school shooting in Manhattan made on “suspicious thread”
Two people were killed and three others were injured in a head-on crash late Wednesday in...
Two killed, three injured in head-on crash in Atchison County
Shawnee County is at an overall score of 18 on the latest COVID-19 Community Indicator Report.
High community spread of COVID-19 reported in Shawnee Co.
FILE - Topeka Zoo Lights
Families warned after Holiday Village worker at Zoo Lights tests positive for COVID-19

Latest News

Jeremy Penix II, of Melvern, was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole...
Melvern man sentenced in 2020 Marshall County homicide
The pilot of an ultra-light plane escaped serious injury when the aircraft crash-landed late...
Pilot escapes serious injury when ultra-light plane crashes near Hutchinson
Two people were injured early Friday when a sport utility vehicle and box truck collided on...
Two injured early Friday in T-bone crash on Kansas Turnpike in Lyon County
Crews respond to early-morning blaze at North Topeka house
Topeka Fire Department crews extinguished a blaze around 5 a.m. Friday at 1311 N.W. Van Buren.
Crews extinguish fire early Friday at North Topeka house